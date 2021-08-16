Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (15 August 2021)
New Cases: 235 Cumulative Cases: 120,088 Active Cases: 18,656 Total Tests Today: 3,733 New Recoveries: 607 Total Recoveries: 97,323 Recovery Rate: 81% Cumulative Tests: 1,185,155 New Deaths: 19 Total Deaths: 4,109 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,064,314 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,224,715
