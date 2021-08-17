Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (16 August 2021)
New Cases: 444 Cumulative Cases: 120,532 Active Cases: 17,843 Total Tests Today: 7,294 New Recoveries: 1,228 Total Recoveries: 98,551 Recovery Rate: 82% Cumulative Tests: 1,192,449 New Deaths: 29 Total Deaths: 4,138 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,091,550 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,254,206
