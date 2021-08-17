RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (16 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New Cases: 444 Cumulative Cases: 120,532 Active Cases: 17,843 Total Tests Today: 7,294 New Recoveries: 1,228 Total Recoveries: 98,551 Recovery Rate: 82% Cumulative Tests: 1,192,449 New Deaths: 29 Total Deaths: 4,138 Vaccinated (1st Dose): 2,091,550 Vaccinated (2nd Dose): 1,254,206

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke