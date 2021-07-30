Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: Victoria Falls mass vaccination pays dividends

The Minister of Information added that the new thrust now was to focus the vaccination programme on hot spots and people’s markets and it was observed that Victoria Falls, Kariba and Chiredzi recorded high numbers among those getting the first dose.

“Vaccination in border town hotspots and people’s markets is ongoing, with the highest coverages of the first dose being recorded in Victoria Falls City, Kariba and Chiredzi.,” said the Information Minister.

The opening of the Victoria Falls and Kazungula Border Posts following success of mass vaccinations is likely to go a long way in encouraging other border towns to increase the number of vaccinated people so that their respective towns would be opened for trade. When President Emmerson Mnangagwa received his first jab in Victoria Falls City in March this year, he urged residents to get vaccinated so that the border could be opened after attaining herd immunity and they complied, hence this opening of borders.