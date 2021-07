CORRECTION: Hapag-Lloyd acquires Africa carrier NileDutch

“We are very excited about closing the deal and look forward to working with our new colleagues to unlock the enormous potential that Africa has to offer”, explains Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd. “With the people from NileDutch joining our company, Hapag-Lloyd is noticeably increasing the number of employees on the ground in Africa. We are happy and excited to welcome NileDutch’s roughly 320 employees to the Hapag-Lloyd family.”

Depending on market conditions, Hapag-Lloyd and NileDutch are aiming to integrate major parts of their businesses already in the later part of 2021 to be able to offer the full benefits of the combined network to their customers as soon as possible.

With 40 years of experience in the market, NileDutch is one of the leading shipping companies along the West African coast. Headquartered in Rotterdam, NileDutch is present in 85 locations across the world and has 16 offices in the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Singapore, China, Angola, Congo and Cameroon. The company also brings with it 7 liner services, around 35,000 TEU of transport capacity, and a container fleet with a capacity of around 80,000 TEU.

The integration will be moving at a swift pace and full commercial integration is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Hapag-Lloyd.

Press contacts: Nils.Haupt@hlag.com +49 40 3001 - 2263

Follow Hapag-Llyod on Social Media: Facebook: http://bit.ly/2RTVN5L Instagram: http://bit.ly/2Rmb2Em LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/3w6CSU8 Twitter: http://bit.ly/3eNIqgt YouTube: http://bit.ly/3eJnabp

About Hapag-Lloyd: With a fleet of 241 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.7 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 13,300 employees and 395 offices in 131 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of approximately 2.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 121 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.