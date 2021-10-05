This latest report [CR2 continues to transform Digital Banking in Africa ( https://bit.ly/3DcE7od )] outlines various examples of CR2’s partnerships and innovations and how these are transforming digital banking in Africa. It spotlights CR2’s digital banking platform, which underpins the successful Amole digital wallet for Ethiopia’s Dashen Bank, and how this is bringing convenience and making life easier for millions of Ethiopians, including the unbanked.

The report also showcases CR2’s money transfer solutions that support Africa’s robust remittance market, and self-service banking strategies to facilitate branch transformation to address customers’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic through advanced-capability ATMs. Fostering financial inclusion is at the heart of CR2’s engagement with banks in emerging and developing countries, and the report highlights various examples of this, including the creation of female-centric financial products and solutions to empower women entrepreneurs, and CR2’s products that enable greater digital access to banking services for Africa’s ever-expanding SMEs.

