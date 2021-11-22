RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Deputy Chief of Mission Tobias Glucksman Visits Union of the Comoros

Authors:

APO Importer

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Tobias Glucksman visited Grande Comore (Ngazidja), Mohéli (Mwali), and Anjouan (Nzwani) from November 16-19 alongside Defense Attaché Commander Jorge Garcia, Office of Security Cooperation Chief Ty-Jebeck Ruun, Deputy Political and Economic Chief Joe Narus, and Public Affairs Officer Ryan Bradeen. Through this official visit, DCM Glucksman and the U.S. delegation sought to strengthen relations between the United States and Comoros, explore new opportunities for cooperation, and advance our shared goal of a more prosperous future for all Comorian people.

U.S. Embassy in Niger
U.S. Embassy in Niger

“This is my first visit to the Union of Comoros,” DCM Glucksman said, “and what has stood out to me is the warmth and hospitality of the Comorian people, the natural beauty of the Comoros islands, and the many opportunities that exist for our countries to deepen cooperation on a range of issues.”

Recommended articles

Building on U.S. Charge d’Affaires Amy Hyatt’s October trip to the Comoros, the U.S. delegation continued to engage on issues of human rights and democracy, trade and investment, environmental protection and conservation, and maritime security. In Moroni, he met with Minister of the Interior Mahamoud Fakridine and Minister of Justice Djae Ahamada Chanfi with whom he discussed a wide range of issues including trafficking in persons and religious tolerance. DCM Glucksman also toured the U.S. Peace Corps office to learn more about their efforts throughout Comoros. In Anjouan and Moehli, he met with local NGOs and National Park officials to learn more about the work they are doing to preserve the Comoros’ natural and marine resources.

As part of the delegation, Defense Attaché Commander Garcia met with Comorian defense officials in Grande Comore, Mohéli, and Anjouan to discuss ways to strengthen our security cooperation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy renewed its Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Comoros to continue our partnership for the American Corner. The American Corner is a hub for English-language learning and resources on American cultural and values as well as for opportunities for study or exchange in the United States.

“Between its rich human capital and beautiful natural environment, I believe the future of the Comoros is bright,” DCM Glucksman said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Madagascar & Comoros.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Emotional Harmonize exposes Diamond as their beef heats up [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

Indian Team Triumphant in Inaugural Inspiring Futures Event

Adam Bradford Agency

Nokia, UNICEF and Orange Foundation partner to empower young people in Morocco

Nokia

Digital Payments in Kenya Grow Beyond Pandemic-Led Push, reports Cellulant

Cellulant

National and international laws are failing to protect women and girls from online sexual exploitation and abuse

Equality Now