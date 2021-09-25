Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus M.Barysevich visits Egypt

The Sides discussed the entire range of issues on the Belarusian-Egyptian agenda, as well as regional developments.

The participants of the meeting noted the positive dynamics and results of the implementation of specific projects of industrial cooperation, discussed bilateral steps to promote contacts in the field of education, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation, improving the legal framework.

A special attention was paid to the issues of trade, economic, credit and investment cooperation of the two countries. The agenda of the next meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian intergovernmental commission, as well as the modality of holding the third Belarusian-African economic forum were discussed.

The Sides stressed their readiness to carry out further active interaction and provide mutual support in the international organizations.

During his visit to Cairo, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus also met with First Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt Ahmed Maghawry Diab, Assistant Secretary General of the League of Arab States on political issues Khalil Ibrahim Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Alaa Ezz, Chairman of the Egyptian part of the Belarusian-Egyptian Business Council Ahmed Kelani, Chairman of the Egyptian Council for Sustainable Development Motaz Raslan, as well as with representatives of Egyptian business.

