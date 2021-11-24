During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and issues of common interest.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Gambia
HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Tuesday with HE Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, who's currently visiting the country.
