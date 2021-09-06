DLA Piper named International Law Firm of the Year at the African Legal Awards for second year running

DLA Piper Managing Partner for the Middle East and Africa, Peter Somekh, commenting on the win, said: “We were delighted to have won this award last year but to do so again this year is a true honour. We are proud to have helped our clients to deliver on their ambitions in what has been a challenging year. This award is testament to the great work taking place across the continent and to the trusting collaborative relationships that we build with our clients. None of this would be possible however without the exceptional work of our people, who go above and beyond to ensure we continue to deliver the quality and value of advice that is expected from us.”