DRC - Hospital supported by MSF is attacked

On Monday 7 June 2021, the city of Boga’s General Referral Hospital (GRH), which is supported by Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has been the target of a deliberate attack in the context of ongoing clashes in the city. The overall toll of the clashes so far is estimated at around twelve deaths, including ten civilians, and the hospital has been completely destroyed. Several buildings were burnt down, including the intensive care unit, and the pharmacy and medical reserves were looted. Nine wounded have been admitted to the Gety general hospital, which is also supported by MSF.