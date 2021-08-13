Dubai Based Emirates to Fly Both Regional and International Delegates to African Energy Week in Cape Town

“We are excited to boost our services in South Africa, and have already increased flights to Johannesburg from daily to 11 weekly fights, including four linked flights with Durban, as well as Cape Town with three weekly services,” stated Emirates on their LinkedIn page.

The service resumption to Africa and discounted offers speak to the caliber of AEW 2021 as Africa’s premier energy event. The event has already seen a significant number of written confirmations being made by top African Ministers, private and public sector executives, and both national and international oil companies (IOC) worldwide. Notably, written Ministerial confirmations have been made by the Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Niger, South Sudan, Uganda, Namibia, Senegal, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, and South Africa. Additionally, written confirmations have been made by Germany, Russia, Alberta, and the United States, as well as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, and African Petroleum Producers Organization. By providing delegates with world-class transportation to AEW 2021 in November, Emirates reaffirms its commitment to both African people and African business.

“Emirates resuming their flights to South Africa will be critical for Africa’s tourism and business industries and will significantly contribute to a COVID-19 recovery. By providing delegates coming to Cape Town with a world-class form of transport, and offering discounted fares as well, the airline will be a major contributor to the success of African Energy Week in Cape Town. Africa will host this deal making event and we will sign a lot of deals in 2021 and Emirates is emphasizing this. We will remain committed to the energy sector, and are excited to host delegates from all over the world, all thanks to Emirates,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

