Dubai becomes gateway for African multi-billion-dollar stationery imports

The report was produced by 6Wresearch on behalf of Paperworld Middle East, the region’s largest international trade exhibition for the stationery, paper, gifts, and office supplies industry, which will mark its 10th anniversary showing at the Dubai World Trade Centre from December 14-16 this year.

It cites a growing education sector throughout Africa and upscale commercial sector investment as behind the surging demand. “Africa’s stationery market is majorly import driven, with Dubai being the major exporter to African countries,” says the report.

South Africa, where office inventory is set to reach 14.83 million square meters by the end of this year, Egypt and Nigeria account for the lion’s share of the stationery and office supplies demand. “Office space in South Africa has been increasing over the past few years on the back of government initiatives to drive the real estate and corporate industries,” says the report. “Due to the increasing office sector outlook, new potential opportunities for deployment and use of video conferencing solutions in the corporate sector are expected to increase.”

Education though represents 60% of overall sector demand in Africa and, though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed demand with schools being forced to close, the report believes the sector will rebound by the end of this year.

Given the forecasted demand and Dubai’s increasing role as a supply base for the continent, African buyers and suppliers are expected to be a significant force at Paperworld Middle East 2021, which is organized by Messe Frankfurt. The show, which was originally scheduled for March this year, has moved to the December date when it is likely to benefit from an influx of visitors for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“This move to December was made following regular contact with our stakeholders,” explained Syed Ali Akbar, Show Director for Paperworld Middle East. “The feedback we received prompted the change of date, which is widely supported by our customers, partners and trade associations.

“The show and the debut of its associated Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East exhibition will now open doors at the same time as Expo 2020 Dubai – a global mega-event that’s expected to attract more than 25 million visitors during its six-month run from October 2021 to April 2022.

“These trade shows will benefit from the association with Expo 2020 so we can confidently predict an influx of new visitors from an expanded geographic footprint which means a wider opportunity base for exhibitors.”

More information is available at: www.PaperWorldME.com

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Paperworld Middle East.

Press information and images: https://bit.ly/3k7nZ0I

Background information on Messe Frankfurt: The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. The Group employs approximately 2,450 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries around the world. The company generated annual sales of approximately €257 million in 2020 after having recorded sales of €736 million the previous year. Even in difficult times caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are globally networked with our industry sectors. We have close ties with our industry sectors and serve our customers’ business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of the Group’s key USPs is its closely knit global sales network, which extends throughout the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are expanding our digital expertise with new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

For more information, please visit our website at: www.messefrankfurt.com

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East: Messe Frankfurt Middle East’s portfolio of 16 exhibitions includes Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Hardware + Tools Middle East, Hypermotion Dubai, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Light Middle East, Materials Handling Middle East, Materials Handling Saudi Arabia, Middle East Cleaning Technology Week, Paperworld Middle East, Prolight + Sound Middle East, and SPS Automation Middle East. The subsidiary also organises a series of conferences and seminars including Digital Next, Think Light, and the International Conference on Future Mobility. For more information, please visit our website at www.messefrankfurtme.com

Media files