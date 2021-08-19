Earth Networks and NiMet Announce Weather Services Partnership

This new agreement with NiMet supports Earth Networks’ commitment to build sustainable public-private weather information services partnerships with countries around the globe. Government agencies and private enterprises in Nigeria alike will now have access to a complete suite of visualization, forecasting, storm identification, alerting, and tracking services, developed and offered jointly by NiMet and Earth Networks. This cooperation means any industry affected by weather in Nigeria, including aviation, oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing, can now take advantage of the most technologically advanced severe weather alerts and data to promote safety and ease operational challenges caused by weather.

“We’ve been working in more than 25 countries in Africa since 2013 to save lives and protect property with high-resolution weather and lightning data,” said Jim Anderson, Vice President of Global Sales at Advanced Environmental Monitoring, Earth Networks’ parent company. “We are excited to partner with NiMet to help accelerate the expansion of their high impact weather forecasting capacity and bring new weather warning services to enterprise customers in Nigeria.”

In his remarks at the virtual MOU signing ceremony, U.S. Embassy Environment, Science, Technology, and Health Officer Adam Jagelski said the partnership between Earth Networks and NiMet will help expand Nigeria’s capacity to accurately provide critical weather forecasting information and climate services, supporting Nigeria’s economic development by protecting the lives and property that are critical to several key sectors.

“The signing of this MOU is exemplary of the mutually beneficial partnership model U.S. businesses can employ to engage the Nigerian market,” Jagelski said. “I am thrilled to see Earth Networks using the partnership model to bring the expertise of one of America’s truly innovative companies to the strategic infrastructure sector in Nigeria. We hope to see more of America’s premier companies developing partnerships as a means to bring their best-in-class products and services to Nigeria and the whole of Africa.”