Ecobank Transnational Incorporated formally opens the market at the London Stock Exchange after successfully listing its US$350 million Sustainability Bond on the LSE

An equivalent amount of the net proceeds from the notes will be used by ETI to finance or re-finance, new or existing eligible assets as described in ETI's Sustainable Finance Framework, available at https://bit.ly/3j4xrlb on which DNV issued a Second Party Opinion.

Investor interest for this Sophomore Eurobond issue was global, including United Kingdom, United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, achieving a 3.6x oversubscribed orderbook, of over US$1.3 billion at its peak.

Ade Ayeyemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ETI, stated: “The strong global interest in our issuance reflects investors’ confidence in Ecobank’s strategy and our commitment to sustainable financing. We thank the LSE for hosting ETI today and look forward to value creation for all our stakeholders. ”.

The Joint Lead Managers & Bookrunners in the transaction were Citi, Mashreq, Renaissance Capital and Standard Chartered Bank.

Media Contact: Adenike Laoye Group Head, Corporate Communications/ Chief of Staff to the Group Chief Executive Officer