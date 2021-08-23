Emergency aid in Madagascar resumes as medical staff are grant access

MSF expresses its thanks to the Malagasy authorities, especially the President’s office, for their provision of new visas for the organisation’s international personnel. This brings to an end a situation of blockage that the organisation had found itself in for the past weeks. On August 12, MSF had announced that we would be forced to close our activities in the context of the nutritional crisis that is affecting the south of the island unless authorisation was provided to our international staff to access the country. Since the beginning of July the Malagasy government has reinforced the closure of its frontiers in the face of the threat of the Delta variant. Only certain categories of foreigners are permitted to enter the country, but humanitarian workers are not covered by these exceptions.