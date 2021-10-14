RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Donates Ambulances to Support Ethiopia's Healthcare Sector

Authors:

APO Importer

The UAE, through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has donated a number ambulances to support the healthcare sector in Ethiopia and enhance its related logistics capacities.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said this initiative is one of a myriad of humanitarian actions taken by the UAE to support the Ethiopian people and assist refugees in many provinces facing humanitarian challenges.

Recommended articles

The noble gesture also highlights the UAE’s determination to ensure the provision of essential services for the needy all over the world, most notably in the healthcare sector, he added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

If I rise, let me rise with other people - Crazy Kennar scoops 3 titles at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Trending

Vertiv Expands UPS Portfolio with Highly-Efficient Single-Phase Lithium-Ion Family

Vertiv

Conference on land governance to engage cultural and creative sector practitioners

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

African Development Bank debars Express Automation Limited for 36 months for fraudulent practices

African Development Bank Group (AfDB)

UNHCR recommends the cessation of refugee status for Ivorians

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)