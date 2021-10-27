RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Emirates Red Crescent Presents New Batch of Ambulances to Ethiopia

The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), today presented a new batch of ambulances, as part of its support for Ethiopia’s health sector.

Mohammed Salem Ahmed Mosaad Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said the initiative is continuing the humanitarian support provided by the UAE to friendly countries, most notably in the health sector.

He added that the donation to Ethiopia’s health sector underscores the UAE’s urgent approach to improving people’s lives by providing essential services to ease the suffering and meet the needs of the Ethiopian people.

The donation is one of many humanitarian and development initiatives launched by the UAE to ease human suffering, improve basic services and support the Ethiopian people, Al Rashidi said in conclusion.

