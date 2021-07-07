Energy Capital & Power Launches Campaign to Promote Angola's Petroleum Sector: Row of Initiatives Shines Spotlight on Investment Attraction

The campaign is sustained on three domestic pillars and an international tour that is certain to place sub-Saharan Africa’s second oil and gas producer at the forefront of investor interest.

In Angola, ECP is already working on an Investment Report that will shed light on Angola’s oil and gas sector’s most relevant subjects, interviewing the leaders in the market from the public sector to the private sphere. Scheduled to be released in Q2 2022 under the name Africa Energy Series: Angola 2022, this report will serve to guide investors on issues such as post-COVID-19 market resilience, marginal fields development, gas monetization strategies, downstream expansion, improved production techniques, as well as local content and capacity building.

Parallel to this report, ECP is partnering with CNBC Africa to produce a high-level documentary that will take an in-depth look at the role oil and gas holds in the Angolan economy today, and how it is being used to foster diversification and sustainable growth in the future. Set to be released in mid-2022, this exclusive and unique documentary will be broadcast on Angolan TV channels, on CNBC Africa’s network and on international streaming platforms.

Binding these initiatives together is the Angola Oil & Gas (AOG) Conference which will take place on September 9-10 2021 at the Centro de Convenções de Talatona (CCTA) in Luanda. The most important event in the Angolan energy calendar builds on the massively successful AOG 2019 (https://bit.ly/3AAeMUK), which was inaugurated by H.E. President João Lourenço himself, and received nearly 2000 delegates from over 30 different countries.

“The sheer scope of the campaign we are implementing in Angola makes it nothing short of historic. Our close partnership with MIREMPET is allowing us to take Angola’s oil and gas opportunities to the hands of investors across the globe”, says João Marques, International Conference Director at ECP. “Never has such a comprehensive and vast campaign been implemented in this market and we are excited to see just how much we can do for the future of Angola’s oil and gas industry”, he added.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, AOG will be an exclusive invite-only event that will gather the very elite of Angola’s energy leadership for two days of discussions, networking and deal-making. Under the theme, Angola Oil and Gas Industry: The Roadmap to Regeneration and Growth, AOG 2021 will introduce foreign investors to business opportunities in Angola, promote greater investment in selected projects, and advance an agenda of sustainable, long-term investments in Angola’s oil and gas industry and other key sectors aimed at the diversification of the economy.

The most anticipated in-person event of 2021 will follow the most-strict health-protective measures and will allow senior officials and CEOs of the biggest companies in Angola to interact with government leaders, regulators and state companies in an era of post-COVID-19 recovery.

While the in-person event will be invite-only, the sessions will be streamed live on ECP’s website and digital attendees can sign up for a digital networking platform that will allow them to still enjoy the opportunity to engage with industry professionals and foster relationships.

On the international front, ECP is working with MIREMPET, ANPG and Sonangol to take high-level Angolan delegations to great international stages, including ECP’s US-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF), which takes palace 4-5 October in Houston, US, and African Energy Week (AEW), which takes place 9 – 12 November 2021 in Cape Town, South Africa, hosted by the African Energy Chamber and produced by ECP, where delegates can engage directly with foreign investors in a way that has not been possible until now. Already, H.E. Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas of Angola, himself has confirmed his attendance at AEW and ECP is organizing a US-Angola Summit on the sidelines of USAEF to give the opportunity to Angolan leaders to showcase the country’s vast oil and gas opportunities to American investors.

