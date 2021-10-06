ENGIE Energy Access empowers 6.5 Million Africans with Clean Energy via smart integration of Mini-grids and new Solar Home System brand

In April 2021, EEA began gradually rolling out its new solar home system (SHS) customer brand, MySol, replacing the Fenix Power and Mobisol brands. With MySol, EEA offers the widest range of PAYGo SHS throughout Africa and caters to all kinds of customers, from off-grid families lighting up with clean energy for the first time, to entrepreneurs running businesses of all sizes.

EEA has equipped 13 villages with its ENGIE PowerCorner mini-grids to date, comprising 3,000 households and 200 businesses. In the past year, it has successfully strengthened the mini-grid pipeline, securing over 180 additional projects – including 60 mini-grids approved in Zambia and 11 more in Benin. EEA is focused on continuing to build out the pipeline with 3 mini-grids under construction in Benin, Nigeria and Uganda, and more pilots on the way.

“I am pleased with the excellent results we have achieved within the first year of integrating our decentralized energy solutions companies. We have strengthened synergies between our solar home system and mini-grid businesses by decreasing costs, gaining in operational efficiencies and relying on strong digital tools, such as our PAYGo platform,” said Gillian-Alexandre Huart, CEO of ENGIE Energy Access.

“We have widened our approach from inclusiveness, to dedicating more efforts into productive usage. We are now at a stage where we provide a full range of complementary solutions: strong SHS offerings and a continuously expanding mini-grid business that is instrumental to reaching higher tier capacities and offering higher tier services. I am confident that we are well on track to impacting 20 million lives by 2025.”

Achieving access to larger funding will be key to EEA meeting its ambitious mission of impacting 20 million lives by 2025. EEA reached its first million customers in part due to the support of partners such as the European Union, and the Swedish and US governments.

Universal electrification is theseventh of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that the global community has committed to achieve by 2030.ENGIEis confidentthat universal access to energy is achievable in the foreseeable future, through smart investments in a combination of national grid extension,solarhomesystems andmini-grids.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of ENGIE.

ENGIE Energy Access press contact: ayisola.iroche@engie.com

About ENGIE Energy Access: ENGIE Energy Access is one of the leading Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGo) and mini-grids solutions providers in Africa, with a mission to deliver affordable, reliable and sustainable energy solutions and life-changing services with exceptional customer experience. The company is a result of the integration of Fenix International, ENGIE Mobisol and ENGIE PowerCorner. It develops innovative, off-grid solar solutions for homes, public services and businesses, enabling customers and distribution partners access to clean, affordable energy. The PAYGo solar home systems are financed through installments from $0.19 per day and the mini-grids foster economic development by enabling electrical productive use and triggering business opportunities for entrepreneurs in rural communities. With over 1,700 employees, operations in 9 countries across Africa (Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), over 1.3 million customers and 6.5 million lives impacted so far, ENGIE Energy Access aims to remain the leading clean energy company, serving millions of customers across Africa by 2025. For more, please visit https://ENGIE-EnergyAccess.com .

Media files