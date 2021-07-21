Enhancing Partnerships: Sonangol's Diamond Sponsorship Reaffirms Angola Oil and Gas 2021 as the Country's Premier Energy Conference

Representing the third largest company in Africa and one of the continent’s leading national oil companies, Sonangol is expected to drive an Angola-focused narrative, reiterating the value of new and existing projects, showcasing the abundant opportunities present across the entire value chain, and promoting Angola as the premier destination for international investment. Responsible for the management, operation and marketing of Angolan oil and gas exploration, production, manufacturing, transportation and marketing, Sonangol is focused on the sustainable and harmonious development of the country’s energy sector, driving economic growth and industrialization country wide.

As a key participant at AOG 2021, Sonangol will present an update on the company’s regeneration program – which aims to restructure the company in a bid to increase profitability and transparency, and position Sonangol as an internationally competitive oil major. Focusing on the company’s core oil and gas activities, Sonangol will present attendees with an overview of current operations, potential investment opportunities, and overall objectives. What’s more, Sonangol’s participation is expected to drive a discussion on the various upstream opportunities available in Angola. With the company unveiling an ambitious plan to fast-track the sale of eight offshore blocks in June 2021, Sonangol is actively seeking partners to advance Angola’s oil and gas sector, driving new exploration & production activities in a bid to spur socio-economic growth and energy independence.

Meanwhile, with the company’s established Strategic Goals defined for 2018-2022, Sonangol is redirecting its focus towards strengthening the company’s presence in the oil value chain, enhancing human capital across the entire sector, and increasing its technical capacity. The national oil company’s primary mission is to “contribute to the sustainability and growth of the national oil industry, in order to guarantee a greater return to the Angolan State, supporting the participation of companies and national staff in the sector’s activities for the socio-economic development of Angola.” Accordingly, backed by Angola’s premier energy conference, AOG 2021, Sonangol is committed to ensuring natural resources reap tangible benefits for Angola.

Sonangol’s diamond sponsorships emphasize the company’s objective to build stronger relationships among regional and international oil and gas industry operators, foreign investors, and the local government. AOG 2021 provides the most effective platform for companies such as Sonangol to establish long-term and sustainable energy partnerships with key stakeholders.

"We want to ensure that current and future investments are adequately exposed to favorable business opportunities. The Angola Oil and Gas Conference 2021 is an ideal platform to connect investors with stakeholders and to stimulate foreign direct investment in the oil and gas industry," states Joao Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director for Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the organiser of the event.

Under the theme Angola Oil and Gas Industry: The Roadmap to Regeneration & Growth, AOG 2021 will address current government reforms within the industry, the country’s tax incentive packages, and the recent licensing round announcement for onshore blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza basins – which has already attracted several bids from both regional and international oil and gas operators.

Sonangol’s commitment to and support of AOG 2021 reiterates the value of the event, further positioning the conference as one of the most highly anticipated energy events to take place, not only in Angola, but in Africa in 2021. AOG 2021 is exclusive, transformative, and sector advancing, providing a platform for networking, deal-making and investment partnerships that will drive Angola energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP, and under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angolan energy progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

