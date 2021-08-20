During the meeting, relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.
Eritrean Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets Qatari Acting Charge d'Affaires
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed met with Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Eritrea Khalifa bin Thani Al Zarraa.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
