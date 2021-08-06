Ethiopia: ICRC scales up lifesaving medical support to respond to increased armed violence in several parts of the country

To respond to an increase in violence in different regions the ICRC, in cooperation with the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, has stepped up support to hospitals, providing essential supplies and materials and repairing basic infrastructure. In Amhara, for example, it has been delivering supplies to Sekota and Lalibela General hospitals, as well as Gondar University hospital, where casualties from recent armed confrontations receive treatment. The ICRC has also been delivering emergency medical supplies in Tigray, where health facilities are hit hard by acute shortages of medicines, fuel and electricity, while also treating casualties.