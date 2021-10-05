EXPO 2020 DUBAI a chance to explore potential partnerships required for Africa's socio-economic transformation- AUC Chairperson

“ I wish the team all the best as they work to share Africa’s story as best as we know it; creating a narrative that is true and influential, because we best know the potential of the continent” added the Chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The team on the ground is led by Dr. Levi Uche Madueke who was appointed by the AUC Chairperson, as the AU Expo Commissioner General. Dr. Madueke will be supported by Mr. Charles Newton Chiumya who serving as the Deputy AU Expo Commissioner General, whilst Mrs. Leslie Richer serves as the AU Pavilion Director.

H.E. Mahamat also stated that the presence of the AU at the Expo 2020 Dubai, offers an opportunity to further entrench the relationship between Africa and the United Arab Emirates, by leveraging on the longstanding economic partnerships in the two regions. He concluded by noting that this is also the opportune time to “ showcase the continent’s commitment to sustainable development through the AU Agenda 2063 as well as the exploration of potential partnerships required for its socio-economic transformation.

The AU presence at the Expo 2020 also provides an opportunity to be a part of the created innovative solutions, following consultations with the AU Member States , on how to increase the quality of life and well-being of all African citizens, e.g. access to market through regional integration, and world class infrastructure to enhance accessibility and mobility of persons and goods to facilitate trade, which will ultimately increase economic growth. Africa is open for business with a myriad of opportunities to invest in building the Africa we Want.

“Africa is ready to do business and we want to position the continent as the place to be for all our international investors as well as those interested in the continent’s future. This is the perfect time for us to not only be a part of the conversations, but lead the conversations, as a continent beaming with a lot of untapped potential and resources” said Dr. Madueke.

Throughout the six month-long Expo, there are strategic events that will help shine the light on key African activities as identified by the African Union (AU). These events are instrumental in driving the continent towards the successful realisation of the continental strategic goals as detailed in the Agenda 2063 framework. Dr. Madueke and his team will be based in the United Arab Emirates to ensure that the continent is well represented alongside the African Union Member States, and helping create engagement opportunities that will drive investment and economic opportunities for the African people.

The public, media and all other interested parties can keep up-to-date with the latest out of Dubai as well as get all the necessary information surrounding the AU led activities/events by visiting the official AU at Expo 2020 website .

Join the conversation using #AUatExpo2020 #theAfricawewant