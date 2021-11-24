FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021(TM) Draw to Take Place on 29 November

A total of seven clubs will feature in the competition, which is due to take place in the United Arab Emirates in early 2022, with the exact dates to be confirmed ahead of the draw. The participants will be:

Al Hilal SFC (KSA), winners of the 2021 AFC Champions LeagueAl Ahly SC (EGY), winners of the CAF Champions League 2020-21CF Monterrey (MEX), winners of the 2021 Concacaf Champions LeagueWinners of the 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores final between CR Flamengo (BRA) and SE Palmeiras (BRA)Auckland City FC (NZL), nominated by the OFC Executive Committee due to the cancellation of the OFC Champions League 2021Chelsea FC (ENG), winners of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21Al Jazira Club (UAE), winners of the UAE Pro League 2020-21

The show will be hosted by TV presenter and journalist Samantha Johnson. She will be joined by Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments, who will conduct the draw, assisted by multiple‑trophy-winning former Chelsea captain and 78 times England capped FIFA Legend John Terry.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of FIFA.