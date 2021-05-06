FIFA opens application window for women's Coach Education Scholarships

Under the project, which is one of eight available within theFIFA Women’s Development Programme (https://fifa.fans/2PU6UuD), member associations can now apply for Coach Education Scholarships for eligible individuals, including talented coaches and players who are looking to gain further coaching qualifications.

As part of the scholarships, which aim to empower more female coaches to gain further coaching qualifications, FIFA will provide financial support for successful applicants to cover the cost of their coach education courses. The successful applicants will also have access to online mentoring and other coaching resources that will further assist their coaching development.

The application process for Coach Education Scholarships starts today and will be one of two application windows in 2021, whereby every member association can put forward one candidate per application window. The closing dates for the two application windows are as follows:

30 June 2021 – closing of the first application window

31 October 2021 – closing of the second application window

To apply for the Coach Education Scholarships, member associations should submit the completedapplication form(https://fifa.fans/3erloMe) and the required documents of their eligible applicants.

For more information on how to apply and eligibility requirements for the Coach Education Scholarships, please clickHERE - (https://fifa.fans/3b9yGe3).

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

