First of its kind diagnostic center opens in Uganda with lifesaving equipment: GE Healthcare & AFRIPHARMA partner to serve communities

This is a regional project between GE Healthcare and AFRIPHARMA which brought global partners together to develop the strategy, design, and execution of the facility, including the operations and processes, with one goal in mind: better patient care in Uganda, East Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Professor Madiha Khattab, CEO AFRIPHARMA said “This state-of-the-art Health Facility was built to very high standards with the patients in mind despite the challenging environment of the COVID pandemic, with the partners determined to bring domestic treatment to Ugandans and help improve lives”.

Jennifer Kinyoe, General Manager, GE Healthcare East Africa said, “GE Healthcare has been a partner in the region for many decades, through both good and challenging times. This project is a great example of how global partners and institutions can support critical local needs in Uganda. Through this innovative facility, access across the entire country is improved, we support clinicians to have early diagnosis and lives will be saved. This supports our strategy in Africa to bring the best healthcare services right to the patients, helping doctors and practitioners to diagnose, treat, and save lives.”

