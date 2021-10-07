RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Football Legend and Black Impact Foundation Chairman Clarence Seedorf to Address Energy Poverty at African Energy Week in Cape Town

The core mission and central theme of African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 – taking place in Cape Town on the 9 th -12 th of November 2021 – is to make energy poverty history by 2030. In line with this objective, and with a commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and socio-economic well-being, is Clarence Seedorf, who will go to Cape Town in November to drive a strong discussion on how resource extraction can and should be used to alleviate energy poverty. Representing Suriname, but with an interest in African development, Seedorf will be key in driving the narrative on African investments.

Clarence Seedorf is mostly known for being one of the greatest football players in history. He is recognized as the only player to win the Champion League with three different clubs, and upon retiring from the sport, has gone on to coach on four different continents. However, it is his dedication to making the world a better place that makes such him a valuable participant at AEW 2021. Seedorf is a goodwill ambassador and philanthropist, named and recognized by Nelson Mandela himself as a Legacy Champion in 2009. Having served as a UEFA Global Ambassador for Diversity and Change, he is currently the Chairman of the Black Impact Foundation.

Additionally, Seedorf is committed to ensuring that natural resource exploitation and extraction translates into sustained socio-economic benefits for host countries. With recent exploratory success offshore Suriname, the country has the potential to accelerate oil and gas production and position itself as a major hydrocarbon player. However, Seedorf, as a strong advocate for the sector, is concerned with ensuring the country harnesses the potential opportunities and revenues so that everyday people benefit. Envisioning oil-based wealth leading the country on a sustainable and profitable path, Seedorf recognizes that Suriname stands to take the lead from African countries such as Ghana, and will promote partnerships at AEW 2021.

Despite representing Suriname, Seedorf is also committed to Africa’s energy and economic development. In Cape Town, he will engage with both African and global stakeholders, promoting the value of Africa-directed investments, particularly concerning oil and gas, and driving a strong discussion on how hydrocarbons can lead both the continent and the world to a sustainable, economically strong future. With a mandate to address energy poverty, so that people all over the world have a chance a better future, Seedorf aligns with the AEW 2021 agenda, and will help facilitate the conversation on meaningful investments.

“Seedorf is both a supporter and partner of Africa’s energy sector. He has been instrumental in advocating for socio-economic change, pushing for enhanced diversity, inclusivity, and well-being and will be a valuable participant in the conversation on making energy poverty history by 2030. Promoting partnerships, local content, skills transfer, and sustainable resource developments, Seedorf will engage with stakeholders and drive the discussion on Africa’s energy future,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

For more information about Africa's premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org

