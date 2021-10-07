Football Legend and Black Impact Foundation Chairman Clarence Seedorf to Address Energy Poverty at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Additionally, Seedorf is committed to ensuring that natural resource exploitation and extraction translates into sustained socio-economic benefits for host countries. With recent exploratory success offshore Suriname, the country has the potential to accelerate oil and gas production and position itself as a major hydrocarbon player. However, Seedorf, as a strong advocate for the sector, is concerned with ensuring the country harnesses the potential opportunities and revenues so that everyday people benefit. Envisioning oil-based wealth leading the country on a sustainable and profitable path, Seedorf recognizes that Suriname stands to take the lead from African countries such as Ghana, and will promote partnerships at AEW 2021.

Despite representing Suriname, Seedorf is also committed to Africa’s energy and economic development. In Cape Town, he will engage with both African and global stakeholders, promoting the value of Africa-directed investments, particularly concerning oil and gas, and driving a strong discussion on how hydrocarbons can lead both the continent and the world to a sustainable, economically strong future. With a mandate to address energy poverty, so that people all over the world have a chance a better future, Seedorf aligns with the AEW 2021 agenda, and will help facilitate the conversation on meaningful investments.

“Seedorf is both a supporter and partner of Africa’s energy sector. He has been instrumental in advocating for socio-economic change, pushing for enhanced diversity, inclusivity, and well-being and will be a valuable participant in the conversation on making energy poverty history by 2030. Promoting partnerships, local content, skills transfer, and sustainable resource developments, Seedorf will engage with stakeholders and drive the discussion on Africa’s energy future,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

