Four Seasons Dubai Invites Guests to Embrace the Festive Spirit

This is the time of year where cheer, joy and love are here. While gifts are left under glittering trees, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach (https://bit.ly/3lj3Vs4) and Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre (https://bit.ly/3d043Z6) offer the perfect experiences to celebrate the shiniest gift of all – togetherness. Family brunches, exquisite Yule logs, decadent teas and sparkly fireworks have one thing in common: they are meant to be shared. This year at Four Seasons Dubai, guests can share the most special of moments and embrace the season with a festive program designed to inspire warmth and closeness.

Embracing Classy Occasions

Afternoon Tea at Shai Salon (https://bit.ly/3E3dDGu), Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Guests can drift away with a timelessly classy Afternoon Tea experience at Shai Salon. Decadent sandwiches meet the dreamiest scones and crafted pastries by Chef Nicolas Lambert (https://bit.ly/3I4xLdQ), all with a sprinkle of festive flavour and cheer. The tea experts at Shai can recommend the perfect blend to match.

December 5 to 28, 2021, 2:00 to 8:00 pmPrice: AED 220 per person, or AED 355 per person with one glass of bubbles

Afternoon Tea at Penrose Lounge (https://bit.ly/3E9kVIK), Four Seasons Hotel DIFC

Feeling the rhythm of lively DIFC is easy to enjoy moments with loved ones over an inspired Afternoon Tea. The experience, which is crafted by award-winning pastry Chef Nicolas Lambert using sustainable produce and locally sourced honey, is getting a make-over for the festive season.

December 7, 2021 to January 7, 2022, 2:00 to 7:00 pmPrice: AED 430 inclusive of a glass of bubbles | AED 325 inclusive of tea and coffee

Embracing Hearty Feasts and Gourmet Treats

Barefoot Barbecues at Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Barbecues make for the best get-togethers. Throughout the festive season, guests staying at the Resort are invited to relax while the chefs master the grill and perfectly char premium meats and seafood. The barefoot barbecue evenings are a must-visit on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Barefoot BBQ Evenings are served on Mondays and Wednesdays from December 20, 2021 to January 5, 2022.

