France Continues Support for School Feeding Programme for Sahrawi Refugee Children in Algeria

“This is a great way to support children in their education and improve their health. Both are so important in the post-pandemic world.”, said WFP Representative and Country Director in Algeria Imed Khanfir. “WFP is deeply grateful to the people and government of France for this second year of support to our school feeding programme, encouraging thousands of Sahrawi refugee girls and boys to attend school and nurseries.” added Mr Khanfir.

“France is very pleased to renew its financial contribution to WFP targeting the Sahrawi refugee children, thus allowing them to continue their education.” said the cooperation and cultural affairs advisor at the French Embassy in Algeria, Mrs Ahlem Gharbi.

The Sahrawi children are the future for their community. Thanks to the French government, the WFP programme can now go ahead with its programme to provide these disadvantaged children with excellent nutritious food, so that they can fully benefit from the educational opportunities in the refugee camps.

The Sahrawi refugees have been living since 1975 under harsh conditions in the Sahara Desert in south-west Algeria. Accommodated in five refugee camps near the Algerian town of Tindouf, refugee families rely primarily on WFP assistance for their food needs. Employment and livelihood opportunities are very limited.

WFP has been supporting refugees from Western Sahara in Algeria since 1986. WFP operations in Algeria are carried out and monitored in collaboration with national and international organizations to ensure food assistance reaches the people for whom it is intended.