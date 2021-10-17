RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

G5 + joint press release

The G5 +, a group of partner states and international institutions of the Central African Republic, welcomes the statement by the President of the Central African Republic calling for an end to military operations and all armed action throughout the country.

The G5 + expresses its support for this initiative, which results from the joint roadmap for peace in the Central African Republic, adopted by the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region at the mini summit of September 16 in Luanda.

The G5 + notes that the continued implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic requires all actors to immediately cease armed actions and work to create a peaceful climate to facilitate inclusive and credible dialogue across the country.

The G5 + calls for strict respect for human rights and the rule of law, including through the pursuit of concrete actions to combat impunity, as well as a commitment to comply with the requirements of international humanitarian law. These elements remain essential to ensure the progress of the ongoing peace and dialogue process.

G5 + members reiterate their commitment to continue working alongside the Central African authorities to support political and peace processes for the well-being of all Central Africans.

