Gas for Good: Akinwole Omoboriowo II Emphasizes how Gas can be Used for the Social and Economic Good of Africa

“In Africa we have two problems: the access problem and the availability problem. About 50% of African countries have electricity output levels that are below 50% of demand,” stated Omoboriowo II.

Yet, Africa has significant natural gas resources that, if leveraged, could sufficiently meet demand, increasing access to electricity and driving associated socio-economic growth. According to Omoboriowo II, “Africa has over 600 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, with Nigeria being the largest holder.” By utilizing gas, African can make energy poverty history by 2030.

Meanwhile, Omoboriowo II posited that natural gas can be used to meet net zero emissions targets and Sustainable Developed Goal 7 – ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. Natural gas not only presents a clean option to address the continent’s power deficit, but is readily available and accessible across the entire continent.

“Low-carbon future is mostly touted via renewables, sidelining gas which is readily available in Africa. But what happens when the sun is not shining, or the wind is not blowing? Gas can bridge that gap. Gas can catalyze industrialization in Africa,” he added.

Finally, in his presentation, Omoboriowo II emphasized critical success factors for Africa’s gas market, suggesting that “accelerating private sector investment in gas developments remains crucial to fueling Africa’s economy and eradicating energy poverty.” Notable factors included sound policy frameworks, stimulating local demand, distributing gas supply infrastructure, and regional integration (through the supply to low reserve countries). Accordingly, by utilizing its significant resource base, Omoboriowo II states that Africa can drive socio-economic development and accessibility, making the continent’s goal of eradicating energy poverty a reality.

