Germany provides support to vulnerable people in Lesotho

“Germany hopes that this funding will contribute to mitigating the suffering of vulnerable people at a time when more of them are in need of humanitarian assistance,” said Andreas Pesche, German Ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini, based in Pretoria. “We commend WFP for its continuous efforts to improve the lives of vulnerable people in the southern Africa region.”

According to the 2021 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, about 312,000 people of the total rural population in Lesotho are food insecure and the Lesotho vulnerability Assessment report estimated that a total of 158,000 urban population in Lesotho is food insecure. In total, about 470,00 people are food insecure and require humanitarian assistance to reduce food gaps, protect and restore livelihoods and prevent acute malnutrition.

“WFP welcomes this timely and generous contribution from the people of Germany to enable us to respond to the most urgent humanitarian needs across the country, especially during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic which has impacted already vulnerable groups in Lesotho, driving them into increased food insecurity,” said Lesotho WFP Country Director and Representative, Aurora Rusiga. “This contribution from Germany will go a long way in assisting vulnerable people who are finding it increasingly difficult to put food on the table and in dire need of support.”

WFP aims to assist 122,000 food insecure people through emergency response assistance until the end of the lean season in March 2022 with monthly cash transfers via mobile money and commodity vouchers. Beneficiaries receive USD 47 per month to help meet their basic food needs. Presently, the available funding will allow WFP to assist a total of 44,000 food insecure people.