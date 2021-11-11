RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Global Education Coalition - Annual Meeting

Authors:

APO Importer

Hybrid Side event of the 41st Session of the UNESCO General Conference

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

UNESCO Headquarters, Room X, Fontenoy Building, Paris, France 12 November 2021, 1:15 pm to 2:45 pm (CEST) // 7:15 am to 8:45 am (EST)

Recommended articles

To attend virtually via Zoom, please register here (https://bit.ly/3c2ISVJ). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information for joining the session. For more information, please visit the website of the meeting (https://bit.ly/3c85CUc)

Agenda1:15 – 1:30Opening SessionMs Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO Mr Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai CaresPresentationGeneral presentation of the work of the Global Education Coalition and its strategic directions. Mr Borhene Chakroun, Director, Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems and Coordinator of the Global Education Coalition1:30 – 1:50High-Level roundtable: What did we learn and what are the remaining challenges for digital transformation of education?Moderator: Mr Dimitri Sanga, Director, UNESCO Dakar Regional OfficeH.E. Mr Rabiou Ousman, Minister of Education, NigerH.E. Mr Curtis King, Minister of Education and National Reconciliation, Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesH.E. Mr Devendra Paudel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, NepalMr Samuel Sasu Adonteng, Programmes Coordinator for Tertiary Education, All-Africa Students Union 1:50 – 2:15 Partners’ roundtable: How to achieve digital transformation of education through partnerships?Moderator: Mr David Atchoarena, Director, UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning Ms Ethel Agnes Pascua-Valenzuela, Director, Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization SecretariatMr Gustav Praekelt, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Praekelt FoundationMr Danny Gauch, Director-General, WorlddidacMs Marie Bancal, Director for Partnerships and Development, PIXMr Arman Rahmatullah, Chief Executive Officer, TeachforAll Afghanistan 2:15 – 2:40What should shape the future of the Global Education Coalition?Moderator: Ms Maki Katsuno-Hayashikawa, Director, Division for Education 2030Ms Alexa Joyce, Digital Transformation and Skills Director, MicrosoftMr Robert Jenkins, Global Director of Education, UNICEFMs Serena Brown, Director of Sustainable Development, KPMG InternationalMr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi, Global Director Education, the World Bank GroupMr Taguchi Yasushi, Assistant Minister & Director-General for International Affairs, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) / Secretary-General, Japanese National Commission for UNESCO2:40 – 2:45 Conclusion and next stepsMs Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO

.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Mutua repossess Lillian’s Multi-million assets, Yvette's sweet message to Diana Marua & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Trending

New Opportunities Emerge in Africa as Broll Looks Beyond 2021 to the Recovery of the Real-estate Market

Broll Property Group

Canon unveils its first smart camera set to transform how families photograph

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)

African Development Bank, AUC, and UNECA pledge more resources to improve land governance in Africa

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Health CS holds meeting with Former British PM Tony Blair over new partnerships

Ministry of Health, Kenya