Government of Tanzania to Improve Plant Health Surveillance with Support from EU and FAO

In Tanzania, FAO is implementing the project in tandem with the Ministry of Agriculture. One of the key objectives of the project is to increase the resilience of livelihoods to threats and crises. “By establishing systems for traceability and surveillance and improving inspection capacity, the project will impart resilience to pests through providing early warning and improve prospects for market access” added Charles Tulahi, the Assistant FAO Representative for Programmes in Tanzania.

Through the EU funded action, plant health and pesticide laboratories in Tanzania will be fully equipped to enable detection, diagnosis and traceability. Additionally, a strong pest surveillance system will be put in place and experts will be trained in implementation of international standards for pest and pesticide regulations. Thus, no pest of quarantine importance nor toxic pesticide residue will be exported from Tanzania. Similar regulatory capacity is to be imparted for imported consignments thereby enhancing food safety and increasing prospects for trade.

“The adoption of strict surveillance protocols and sanitary certification will allow quality agricultural export products from Tanzania to access exigent and lucrative markets abroad. At the same time, Tanzanian consumers will benefit from safer and healthier products”; the Head of the European Union Delegation to Tanzania and the East African Community (EAC), Ambassador Manfredo Fanti said.

“The EU funded project comes at an opportune time as the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) seeks to reopen markets for Tanzania farmers to explore. Successful implementation will improve trust of our trade partners in us” added Mdili Katemani, the Officer In Charge for Plant Quarantine and Phytosanitary services at the NPPO in Tanzania”.