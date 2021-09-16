Hapag-Lloyd inaugurates its own representation in Morocco

Morocco is perfectly connected to the global Hapag-Lloyd network by the port of Tanger-Med, which is a strategically important port for the entire logistics industry. Last year, Hapag-Lloyd acquired a 10% stake in container terminal 3 (TC3) at the port of Tanger-Med 2.

“The Moroccan economy has grown steadily over the last years. Many Moroccan shippers have already experienced Hapag-Lloyd´s services. With the opening of our new representation in the country, we strive to meet customers´ requirements for proximity and quality of service”, says Juan Pablo Richards, Senior Managing Director Region South Europe of Hapag-Lloyd.

Hapag-Lloyd's presence in Morocco is achieved through three offices with the headquarter being Casablanca and two satellite offices in both Tangier and Agadir. 47 shipping experts are looking forward to serving customers all over the country.

