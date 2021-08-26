H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Confirmed as Speaker at Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2021

Equatorial Guinea has strong success stories with gas projects in Africa. H.E. Gabriel Obiang Lima will take a deep dive into gas-related initiatives that can accelerate African economies and boost social development through job creation and exports to neighboring countries and international markets.

"We are honored to have H.E Gabriel Lima as a guest speaker at AOG 2021. Mr. Gabriel will provide important insights on energy transition through gas monetization based on solid experience from Equatorial Guinea. This country currently leads the gas race in Africa, and we are thrilled to learn of the best available scenarios that can be replicated in a market like Angola," states João

Gaspar Marques, International Conference Director for Energy Capital and Power (ECP), the event's organizer.

Under the theme Angola Oil and Gas Industry: The Roadmap to Regeneration & Growth, AOG 2021 is the first in-person energy event in the 2021 calendar. The conference will address the most recent government reforms, tax incentive packages, and gas initiatives to accelerate Angola's energy transition ambitions.

AOG 2021 is an exclusive, transformative, and sector-advancing platform for networking, deal-making, and investment partnerships that will drive Angola's energy sector growth and success. Organized by ECP and under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, AOG 2021 is committed to accelerating Angolan energy progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

