RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Health Committee Chairperson calls on South Africans to vaccinate and adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Authors:

APO Importer

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, has praised South African scientists for their detection of the new Covid-19 variant, which the World Health Organisation has called Omicron.

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Dr Jacobs expressed his concern about the new variant and the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. He appealed to those South African who have not been vaccinated to vaccinate, and called on all South Africans to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. “Vaccines work and save lives, and so long as there is no data suggesting that the current vaccines are not effective against the new variant there is no need to panic,” added Dr Jacobs.

Recommended articles

Dr Jacobs said the committee welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last night, especially his appeal to the South African nation for vigilance, to avoid gatherings and to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. “We also welcome the decision of the government to keep the country on alert level 1,” added Dr Jacobs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Fred Obachi Machoka’s heartfelt message to his wife of 41 years [Photos]

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Trending

Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Adanian Labs

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), US State Department return stolen artifacts to Mali

U.S. Embassy in Niger

Delivering Happiness to Diepsloot Marks its Tenth Anniversary

Steyn City