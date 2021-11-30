Health Committee Chairperson calls on South Africans to vaccinate and adhere to COVID-19 protocols

Dr Jacobs expressed his concern about the new variant and the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. He appealed to those South African who have not been vaccinated to vaccinate, and called on all South Africans to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. “Vaccines work and save lives, and so long as there is no data suggesting that the current vaccines are not effective against the new variant there is no need to panic,” added Dr Jacobs.