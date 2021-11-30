Dr Jacobs expressed his concern about the new variant and the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. He appealed to those South African who have not been vaccinated to vaccinate, and called on all South Africans to remain vigilant and adhere to Covid-19 protocols. “Vaccines work and save lives, and so long as there is no data suggesting that the current vaccines are not effective against the new variant there is no need to panic,” added Dr Jacobs.
Health Committee Chairperson calls on South Africans to vaccinate and adhere to COVID-19 protocols
The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, Dr Kenneth Jacobs, has praised South African scientists for their detection of the new Covid-19 variant, which the World Health Organisation has called Omicron.
Dr Jacobs said the committee welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last night, especially his appeal to the South African nation for vigilance, to avoid gatherings and to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols. “We also welcome the decision of the government to keep the country on alert level 1,” added Dr Jacobs.
