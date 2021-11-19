RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Health CS calls for integrated regional efforts in the fight against Malaria

Authors:

APO Importer

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is challenging East African community member states to integrate new technologies in their cross-border strategic approaches aimed at eliminating malaria within the region.

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Speaking in Kigali, Rwanda during the first Great Lakes Malaria Initiative planning meeting, in his capacity as Chair of the EAC Health Ministers Sectoral Council, Kagwe said prioritizing prevention and Surveillance remain key in accelerating the elimination of the disease.

Recommended articles

“As we grapple with our sorry situation, elsewhere, a study by WHO showed that the South-East Asian Regions known as The Mekong Region, comprising Cambodia, China (Yunnan Province), Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam reported outstanding progress as the reported number of malaria cases in six countries fell by 97 percent between 2000 and 2020.” Observed the health CS.

According to Kagwe, the Mekong region recorded a drop of over 99 percent in deaths resulting from malaria during the same period, despite the ongoing threat of antimalarial drug resistance.

“What worked for this region is that they prioritized prevention and Surveillance to accelerate malaria elimination. They employed techniques such as Mapping the private sector, Comprehensive training and routine supervision to ensure high-quality malaria care and data reporting” said Kagwe.

The health CS was however buoyant that ongoing interventions which include close engagement of Regional Economic Blocs in Africa as well as increased resources, political will, and commitment will help deal decisively with the bane of malaria.

“I believe that we too can and will achieve similar success particularly with the onset of the newly approved first ever malaria vaccine for use in children. We look forward to the wider deployment of this vaccine to be used alongside other preventive measures.” Remarked the health CS.

He urged East African member states to support collective needs on sustained funding, inclusive health, surveillance data and community engagement that includes private sector involvement and participation. He said Kenya, under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance, has committed 5 million dollars towards regional fight against malaria.

Kenya through the Kenya Medical Research Institute has also developed a malaria rapid Diagnostic Test kit which is set to be launched before the end of the year.

During his visit to Rwanda, the health CS toured several projects including one supported by community health workers where they use local methods to control the spread of malaria as well as a mall owned by the group that was constructed using their own savings.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

National and international laws are failing to protect women and girls from online sexual exploitation and abuse

Equality Now

Verdant Capital closes four private equity-related transactions in South Africa

Verdant Capital

Laureates from Ghana, Palestine and Peru win 2021 UNESCO-Japan Prize on Education for Sustainable Development

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Jambojet Partners with Cellulant to Reward Customers with Discount Vouchers Ahead of the Christmas Season

Cellulant