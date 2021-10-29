Health Sector receives strategic financial investments geared towards health systems strengthening for Universal Health Coverage

“There is also a concerted effort to bridge the gap in human resources with recruitment of an additional 2, 177 Interns under the youth empowerment programme and 8,229 contractual staff who were distributed across all the 47 counties.” The PS said.

The PS also informed of ongoing provision of additional physical infrastructure to health facilities by connecting them to water, electricity, internet and access roads. “We are also establishing a Government-led digitization of health records and information systems for telemedicine, we look forward to having Kenya and France clinical focus groups through the Telemedicine platforms.

France has partnered with the Government under France-Kenya Emergency Response to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic project valued at about Kshs. 2 Billion (Euros 15,510,493,) that was signed in December 2020 to strengthen the capacity for twenty County facilities. Gatundu Level Five Hospital, is set to benefit from equipment support amounting to approximately Kshs. 90 million.

The PS appreciated the French Government’s continued support as a strategic development partner to Kenya through provision of financing agreements for high priority projects.