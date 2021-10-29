Speaking at Gatundu Level Four Hospital during the facility tour by French Minister for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness , Mr Franck Riester, Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache said that the government has focused on strengthening Primary Health Care systems to provide community-based health services through a national framework and has also expanded Critical Care and Diagnostic Capacity.
Health Sector receives strategic financial investments geared towards health systems strengthening for Universal Health Coverage
The Government has channeled strategic financial investments to the health sector geared towards health systems strengthening, both at national and County levels to accelerate attainment of Universal Health Coverage.
“There is also a concerted effort to bridge the gap in human resources with recruitment of an additional 2, 177 Interns under the youth empowerment programme and 8,229 contractual staff who were distributed across all the 47 counties.” The PS said.
The PS also informed of ongoing provision of additional physical infrastructure to health facilities by connecting them to water, electricity, internet and access roads. “We are also establishing a Government-led digitization of health records and information systems for telemedicine, we look forward to having Kenya and France clinical focus groups through the Telemedicine platforms.
France has partnered with the Government under France-Kenya Emergency Response to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic project valued at about Kshs. 2 Billion (Euros 15,510,493,) that was signed in December 2020 to strengthen the capacity for twenty County facilities. Gatundu Level Five Hospital, is set to benefit from equipment support amounting to approximately Kshs. 90 million.
The PS appreciated the French Government’s continued support as a strategic development partner to Kenya through provision of financing agreements for high priority projects.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
