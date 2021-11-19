Helping diabetic patients live positively

With her nursing background, her personal journey with diabetes and equipped with the WHO guidelines adapted to the local context and translated to local languages, Ketsela works diligently to bring positive behavioral change in patients and their families. Seeing how healthy and happy Ketsela is, and hearing of her full and impactful life, mothers who had previously been distraught at the news of their child’s condition regain hope for their child’s future. Patients who had previously refused to even consider self-injecting insulin learn from Ketsela as she dry-injects to demonstrate how it is done with little discomfort, and start to self-inject.

Known only to the EDA and its members, Nurse Ketsela is an unsung hero of the fight against diabetes. She is serving in the frontlines, only from a different, less visible spot.

Established in 1984, the Ethiopian Diabetes Association (EDA) works to empower diabetic patients, their families, and the wider public through up-to-date information on diabetes prevention care and the right kind of treatment. It strives to see positive change in the lives of all people affected by the condition and is an important networking forum for patients and their families. The Association also provides insulin and syringes free of charge for its members, many of whom cannot afford to cover their own medication expenses.

Volunteers and staff at the EDA educate patients and their families on the management of diabetes, including demonstrations on how to correctly inject insulin and measure blood glucose, maintain a healthy diet and avoid complications. They also provide crucial emotional and psychosocial support.

The Ethiopian Diabetes Association holds annual forums around World Diabetes Day in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and other partners. It also organizes sessions and produces materials for frontline workers, patients and their families on counseling, nutrition, and diabetic footcare following WHO guidelines.

EDA works closely with the Ministry of Health and other actors to ensure maximum support and care for its members.