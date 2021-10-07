RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Libyan Foreign Minister Discuss Consolidating Ties

Authors:

APO Importer

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister andMinister of Presidential Affairs, received Najla Mangoush, Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs, and her accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan today.

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation
United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Libyan top diplomat discussed the prospects of further consolidating the strong relations between the two nations. They exchanged views over the current situation in Libya and reviewed the latest regional and international developments.

Recommended articles

Sheikh Mansour affirmed the UAE's full support for all efforts aimed at achieving security, peace and wellbeing in Libya, including the initiative of the Libyan government to ensure the country’s stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Mangoush arrived today in the UAE and was received by Sheikh Shakhbout.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs &amp; International Cooperation.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

Displaced youth in Wau receive sports equipment from Bangladeshi peacekeepers

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)

African Union partners with APO Group to Re-brand and Re-position Africa to the world at the Expo 2020 Dubai

APO Group

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Birimian Unveils the First Cohort of the IFM-Birimian Accelerator x Africa, the Accelerator Program Launched with Institut Fran�ais de la Mode

Birimian