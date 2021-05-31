Huawei Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure

As of March 31, 2021, customers across a wide variety of sectors (such as finance, government, carrier, and manufacturing) have reviewed Huawei's CloudCampus Solution and full series of products [e.g., CloudEngine S series switches, AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 APs,iMaster NCE-CampusInsight(https://gtnr.it/3g0Y1Z8), andiMaster NCE-Campus (https://gtnr.it/2SK0CPv)]on Gartner Peer Insights. They appraised the product functionality, deployment, O&M, and service support of Huawei's campus network offerings. We believe their impressive feedback showed global recognition of Huawei from the industry influence, deployment scales, and mature commercial use perspectives.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 355 markets.

"It is our sole aim to provide best-in-class solutions and products that meet customer requirements and receive customer recognition. As such, we're thrilled to be named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure," commented Li Xing, President of Huawei Campus Network Domain. "In the future, we will remain committed to customer centricity and continued innovation, and persist in helping customers embrace a fully wireless, intelligent cloud campus network. We are also highly grateful for the feedback we receive through Gartner Peer Insights."

The following excerpts from customers contributed to Huawei's distinction:

"Huawei iMaster NCE is deployed in our cloud data center and provides automatic management of the entire network. O&M personnel do not need to perform command-line configuration, which facilitates management. In addition, IoT terminals can be intelligently identified to quickly authenticate devices and users, ensuring network security." -IT Engineer in the manufacturing industry (Link, as of March 23, 2021 (https://gtnr.it/3wOhMtI)]

"My organization and Huawei are long-term strategic partners. In this bid, Huawei stands out from the vendors and wins the network construction project of our headquarters building. Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 APs maintain high performance, such as fast speed, low latency, large bandwidth, and stable roaming, both in PoC tests and in actual wireless networks. Huawei's delivery team is very professional and quickly completes the wireless network planning of the entire building through its dedicated app. The actual experience is excellent." -IT Director in the communications industry (Link, as of March 26, 2021 (https://gtnr.it/3p70IwC)]

"The overall experience of Huawei CampusInsight is excellent. The web management interface is clean and comprehensive. The functionality of the platform is useful, which improves the efficiency of our IT team." -CIO in the transportation industry (Link, as of March 22, 2021 (https://gtnr.it/3uD89N2)]

Long-lasting customer trust stems from Huawei's continued innovation and leadership in the campus network domain.

In March 2021, Huawei announced its newly upgraded, future-proof CloudCampus 3.0 Solution, which offers stand-out features, such as fully wireless networking, one global network with SD-WAN for high-speed interconnection, SDN-driven cloud management, and user- and application-centric intelligent O&M.

Huawei also launched all-new campus network products, such as AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, CloudEngine S multi-GE switches, Wi-Fi 6 CPEs, and NetEngine AR8000. These new additions position enterprises of all sizes to inspire organizational innovation, unleash the value of data, improve O&M efficiency, and ensure stable and reliable services in the cloud era.

For more information, visit Huawei CloudCampus Solution website (https://bit.ly/2SIITI2).

