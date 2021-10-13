Inauguration of the Reproductive Health Centre at Hulhumale' Hospital

It is noteworthy that this centre provides essential reproductive health services to adolescents, particularly young women and girls, those with disabilities and other marginalised groups - ensuring that they are not forgotten during service provision. As the Maldives need to address the high unmet need for family planning as well as advocacy for SRH services to reach more young people, people centred services are an essential promise made by the national delegation during the Nairobi Summit of 2019, to reach the 2030 sustainable development goals and to attain the unfinished business of the programme of action of International Conference on Population and Development. As such, it is vital that we facilitate and expand SRH services in the future, ensuring that no one in the community is left behind. Sexual reproductive health is an essential element of progressive development and the right to bodily autonomy - especially for adolescents, young women and girls in planning out their own life path.