Institut National du P�trole et du Gaz (INPG) Director General Confirmed as Speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition

Aghibou Ba previously worked as a Drilling and Measurements expert in the North Sea and as a Global Training Centers Manager in Dubai for the multinational Schlumberger – totaling more than 10 years of experience in the company. He obtained an Electrical Engineering technical degree from the École Supérieure Polytechnique in Dakar before moving to Canada where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in Microelectronics from Polytechnique Montréal.

“We are honored to host Aghibou Ba as a speaker at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power. We are looking forward to hearing his perspectives on the oil and gas industry and the vital role INPG plays in empowering today’s youth in Senegal and abroad by equipping them with the knowledge necessary to thrive in the regional’s booming energy industry,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power (https://bit.ly/3CUMqFz) 2021 Conference and Exhibition on December 13th and 14th. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

