Intensification of relations with African countries: Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Botswana

“Despite their geographical remoteness, Ukraine and Botswana are united by traditional ties of friendship and mutual respect. Many Botswana students once received higher education in Ukraine. Now these people hold high government positions or are successfully engaged in business. We have a good base to open a new chapter in the relations of our States for the benefit of our peoples,” - Dmytro Kuleba stressed.

Ministers discussed steps to revitalize political dialogue, increase trade, and develop cooperation in education and agriculture.

They agreed to hold political consultations between the ministries in the near future.

A separate topic of conversation was the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination of the population.

Finally, Lemogang Kwape accepted Dmytro Kuleba's invitation to pay a visit to Ukraine as soon as the epidemic situation in Botswana allows.

For reference:in 2020, the volume of bilateral trade in goods between Ukraine and Botswana amounted to USD 1.3 million. In the first quarter of 2021, the volume of trade in goods and services amounted to USD 396.8 thousands.