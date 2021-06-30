International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Extends EUR20 Million to Burkina Faso's Coris Bank International as Part of ITFC's Flagship West Africa SME Development Program

ITFC's CEO, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, reiterated the importance of the private sector in the Corporation’s overall trade finance and development focus for the region, commenting: "The private sector is the key to socio-economic transformation, and is at the heart of ITFC's strategy for the development of member countries. In Burkina Faso, where the initial pilot initiative was rolled out in 2018, the West Africa SMEs Program has already proven to be beneficial in reducing the trade finance gap for local businesses by enhancing entrepreneurial capacity and increasing their business viability. This latest financing will further boost the nation’s efforts to diversify its economy and strengthen private sector growth.”

Commenting of the latest financing agreement, Mr. Diakarya Ouattara, Managing Director of Coris Bank International said: “CBI has been a key partner in the implementation of the West Africa SME Program since it was piloted in Burkina Faso. The program has benefitted local SMEs to build capacity and at the same time enabled CBI to strengthen our SME lending practices. The result is the development of a stronger SME sector, which is fundamental to the economic future of the country.”

This latest agreement marks the fifth of its kind between ITFC and CBI for a total of more than US$62 million, which in addition to driving private sector development also serves to promote Islamic finance in the West African region.

In 2018, ITFC and the Government of Burkina Faso signed a five-year US$1.5 billion framework agreement to drive trade development in the country. Since 2008, ITFC has approved a total of US$2 billion in trade financing towards the country.

