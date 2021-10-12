International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) wins Best Islamic Trade Finance Institution award at the 2021 edition of the Global Islamic Finance Awards�

Eng. Sonbol added: “ITFC since inception in 2008, provided US$58 billion of trade financing while disbursements stood at US$48 billion, with trade support extended to the the strategic sectors in Member countries including critical sectors of Health, Energy, Agriculture, and SMEs, among others during the pandemic. Additionally, total cumulative funds mobilized from partner banks and financial institutions reached US$32.8 billion, reflecting ITFC’s leading role as a trade catalyst for our member countries.”

When the pandemic hit, the ITFC swiftly repurposed its existing financing engagements and made available new financing to focus on the critical needs of OIC member countries. ITFC’s initial Rapid Response Initiative provided US$605 million available to assist OIC member countries in purchasing emergency medical equipment and supplies, as well as strategic commodities, such as staple food. Moreover, as part of its Recovery Response Initiative, ITFC has allocated an additional US$550 million to support strategic sectors over the next two years, as part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group US$2.3 billion 3Rs (Respond, Restore, Restart) Strategic Preparedness and Response Program (SPRP) for COVID-19 pandemic.

In the area of trade development, ITFC continued to extend its services, technical assistance, and implement capacity building activities through various programs, including the Arab Africa Trade Bridges Program (AATB) and the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS). The strategic priorities of ITFC over the coming years will focus on several areas including building partnerships to create sustainable development impact through providing integrated trade finance and trade development solutions to member countries. Furthermore, as an active player on the global front, ITFC remains committed to efforts aimed at achieving the UN SDGs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Contact Us: Twitter: @ITFCCORP Facebook: @ITFCCORP LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Tel: +966 12 646 8337 Fax: +966 12 637 1064 E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC): The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$55 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

Media files