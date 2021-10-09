RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

IOM Condemns Killing of Six Migrants at Detention Centre in Tripoli

Authors:

APO Importer

Six migrants were killed and at least 24 others injured at the Mabani detention centre in Tripoli when armed guards started shooting following a riot and an attempted escape, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said today.

International Organization for Migration (IOM)
International Organization for Migration (IOM)

IOM condemns Friday's senseless killing and the use of live rounds against migrants protesting the appalling conditions in detention.Before the shootings, more than 3,400 migrants, including 356 women and 144 children, were detained in the overcrowded Mabani centre. Many had been arrested during the raids last week in the Gergaresh neighbourhood and were arbitrarily detained.

Recommended articles

“The use of excessive force and violence often resulting in death is a regular occurrence in Libyan detention centres,” says IOM Libya Chief of Mission Federico Soda.

“Some of our staff who witnessed this incident describe injured migrants in a pool of blood lying on the ground. We are devastated by this tragic loss of life.”

One doctor and a nurse contracted by IOM were at the detention centre giving regular medical check-ups and assistance when the riot broke out and several migrants tried to escape.

IOM teams took four of the injured migrants to a private clinic and 11 others to the local hospital. They are still in Mabani providing emergency medical assistance.

More than 1,000 migrants at this detention centre had requested IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return Assistance and have been waiting for months following a unilateral and unjustified decision by the Directorate for Combatting Illegal Migration (DCIM) to suspend humanitarian flights from the country.

IOM calls on Libyan authorities to stop using excessive force, end arbitrary detention and immediately resume the flights to allow migrants to leave.

There are nearly 10,000 men, women and children trapped in grim conditions in official detention facilities which have limited and often restricted access for humanitarian workers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

ECA, African Ministers of Finance and IMF discuss changes needed to global financial architecture to support economic recovery on the continent

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe receives nearly one million COVID-19 vaccine doses from COVAX

United Nations Country Team (UNCT), Zimbabwe

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Statistics Daily Status Update (03 October 2021)

Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI)