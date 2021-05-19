IOM-WFP Partner to Improve Food Security for Vulnerable Communities in Libya with EU Support

There are around700,000peoplein Libyawho are in need of food and livelihood assistance,including 123,000 migrants and 76,000 displaced persons, according to the Libya Food Security Sector ,co-led by WFP.

More than a year into the pandemic,the situation for vulnerable populations in the country continues to be particularly alarming as they remain at higher risk of contracting the virus,due to the socio-economic impacts that deprived them of livelihoods.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely aggravated the already difficult living conditions of many people in Libya – both Libyans who had been affected by conflict and the many migrants in the country, as well as their host communities. Providing food and most basic support to these most vulnerable people is an important aspect of our partnership with Libya in responding to the global coronavirus crisis,” said EU Ambassador to Libya José Sabadell.

“Thisassistancecomes at a critical point for many vulnerable migrantswho have beenimpacted by both the increased prices of essential commodities, including food, and limited or loss of income due to the lack of employment opportunities,” said IOM Libya Chief of Mission Federico Soda.

“Sincethe beginning of 2021,whenthe Libyan government introduceda new unified exchange rate,migrants’ living conditions have become increasingly challengingasthe prices of some imported goodssuch as vegetable oil and milk has increased by60percent.”

Cost and affordability of food and other core itemsremain the main obstacleformigrantsin Libya, the latestIOM-DTM Migrant Report found, whilemany of them havepoor or borderline food consumption, which is a precondition for a weaker immune system.A joint IOM-WFPassessment is currently ongoing to shed more light on the food security status of migrants in Libya.

“We are grateful for the EU’s strong partnership and commitment to supporting the most vulnerable migrants in Libya who simply cannot afford to meet their basic food needs,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Libya RawadHalabi.“As soaring prices push a basic meal beyond the reach of many, a coordinated response is required now more than ever to prevent an alarming deterioration in food security and stop people sinking deeper into poverty and hunger.”

During the two-year-long project,IOM’sMigrant Resource and Response Mechanism (MRRM) mobile teams will provide emergency food assistance kits, supplied by WFP, to vulnerable migrants inAlgatroun, Bani Waleed, Benghazi,Ghat, Sabha, Tripoli andZwara.

Food kitscontain essentialready-to-eatitems such ascanned beans, tuna,andhalawathat will last over a month.