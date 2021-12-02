RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

It's time to change the paradox of sitting by the river and remaining thirsty

Authors:

APO Importer

The just ended DRC Africa Business Forum promises the development of robust battery industry and a huge contribution to the electrification of transport systems, which will enable Africa to add more value to its endowments in minerals.

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)
United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA)

The Democratic Republic of the Congo supplies about 70 per cent of the world's cobalt used in the production of batteries, an essential component to power electric vehicles, yet the country captures only 3 of the global battery and electrical value chain. The scenario which policymakers and experts say must change.

Recommended articles

According to Ms Vera Songwe, the Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa, the rhetoric of saying that the DRC can electrify the whole continent and that the country has 70 per cent of the world's reserve of cobalt and that DRC can feed everyone in Africa must be translated into actions. « in 15 years, the world will produce about 50 million electric vehicles. The DRC and Africa as a whole have to play an important role in this global supply chain by taking advantage of their abundant natural resources,” she said.

According to the new study entitled: “The Cost of Producing Battery Precursors in the DRC”, by BloombergNEF, Electric vehicles represent a $7 trillion market opportunity between today and 2030 and $46 trillion between today and 2050.

Mr Alain Foca, a journalist at Radio France International said that the transformation of minerals such cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel and graphite into a battery plant in Africa would “change the paradox of sitting by the river yet the people of the continent remain thirsty”.

The demand for electric vehicles and investment in battery-powered storage systems will require skills development and the necessity of an education that would not only improve employability but also provide the youth with the tools needed to be successful in entrepreneurship endeavours. Experts stress that DRC would need to invest in skills development to grow a qualified workforce capable of implementing this industrialization project.

“For the first five years, the DRC might need to depend on international expertise”, a stamen mande during the panel "Skills for the development of batteries in the DRC", organized by that Rawbank as part of the DRC Africa Forum 2021.

Mr Jean-Marc Kilolo, ECA’ Economic Affairs Officer said that some companies are now looking at skills and know-how, not just the diplomas obtained. He stressed that training and internship opportunities for the students and graduates as well as placement opportunities with leading companies to acquire the necessary practice are crucial. Mr Mustapha Rawji, Managing Director of Rawbank in DRC said that the bank will invest in this area in collaboration with higher training institutions.

According to ECA, Africa has about 55,000 women and men in engineering, yet the African Union’s Agenda 2063 targets to achieve about 4,3 million people in the field. The biggest challenge in implementing Africa’s Agenda 2063 remains the inadequacy of the critical technical skills, as Africa has to produce at least 300,000 engineers per year until 2063.

Jean Marie Kanda, Dean of Polytechnic Faculty at the University of Lubumbashi affirms that the generation of the necessary skills will play a central role in making DRC successful in the production of lithium-ion battery cathode precursor materials.

The theme of the DRC Africa Business Forum was "fostering the development of a battery, electric vehicle and renewable energy industry value chain and market in Africa.” At the opening, the DRC President Félix Tshisekedi referenced the author Frantz Fanon when he said, “Africa is shaped like a gun and Congo is the trigger.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

Where is Mr Tembo? Ex-Tahidi High principal resurfaces [Video]

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Trending

South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria see a decrease of ordinary threats, yet experience a massive increase of targeted malware schemes

Kaspersky

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

President Ramaphosa Thanks Kenya For Support During Struggle Against Apartheid

Presidency of the Republic of Kenya

Supporting Indian Trade and Investment in Africa (SITA) launches two fresh reports and serves up sustainability solutions to textile and leather companies at Going4Green conference

International Trade Centre